UK's Truss not planning any further changes to economic plan - spokesperson

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-10-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 16:26 IST
British Prime Minister Liz Truss is not planning any further changes to her economic plan and she has full confidence in the OBR independent forecaster to do its work accurately, her spokesperson said on Thursday.

Asked whether Truss stood by her promise of no further U-turns on last month's plan or mini-budget, her spokesperson said: "Yes ... the position has not changed."

"The OBR is the government's official forecaster and the prime minister has said on a number of occasions she values their scrutiny and respects their independence."

