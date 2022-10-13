Maha: Jalna cops announce Rs 2 lakh reward for info in temple idols' theft case

Police in Jalna in Maharashtra have announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for anyone who can give clues leading to the arrest of persons who stole 10 ancient 'panch dhatu' idols from an old temple, an official said on Thursday.

The idols were stolen from a Ram temple in Jamb Samarth village, famous as the birthplace of the renowned Sant Ramdas Samarth, in Ghansawangi tehsil on August 22, he said.

''The temple was built in 1535. We announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh as the probe has not yielded much so far. Moreover, devotees have been protesting all this while seeking that the crime be solved as soon as possible,'' he added.

