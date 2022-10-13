UP's Shahjahanpur jail makes arrangements for female inmates to observe fast on Karwa Chauth

Shahjahanpur Jail has made arrangements for its inmates to observe fast on the occasion of 'Karwa Chauth' on Thursday.

The jail authorities have also permitted the spouses of the inmate to visit the prison. A fast is observed by married women on this day for the long life of their spouse. Jail Superintendent Mijaji Lal on Thursday said, ''Married women observe the Karwa Chauth fast. Considering this we have made arrangements so that the married female inmates can observe the fast in a traditional manner.'' The officer has also permitted the female inmates to call their spouses in the evening to break their fast. According to the officer, a total of 66 female inmates are lodged in the jail. The spouses of some of these inmates are also in the same jail. ''We have made arrangements for fruits, and other items required for the fast,'' the officer added.

