Man, girl found dead inside well in Ajmer

A man and a minor girl were found dead inside a well in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Thursday, police said.
The bodies were found in Shergarh area under Masuda Police Station.
SHO Dinesh Kumar said that the father of the girl had lodged a case against one Kartik, 22, on Wednesday accusing him of abducting his daughter.
The girl was missing from her home since Wednesday morning and the FIR was registered at night.
Today, Kartik and the girl were found dead inside a well with their hands tied, Kumar said.
Police said that the matter was being probed.
