Left Menu

Man dies of burn injuries after fire damages building in JK’s Ramban

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-10-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 16:58 IST
Man dies of burn injuries after fire damages building in JK’s Ramban
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 55-year-old man died of burn injuries after a commercial building gutted in a fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said on Thursday.

The fire broke out in a building located near a bus stand in Banihal late Wednesday night, trapping a tenant Ghulam Mohammad Tantray, a resident of south Kashmir's Kokernag, they said.

Tantray suffered critical burn injuries during the rescue operation and was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries on Thursday, they said.

The building, housing several shops and a small restaurant-cum-hotel, was damaged in the fire, the officials said adding the cause of the fire was not known immediately.

The locals alleged that the fire tenders reached the scene over half an hour late as the vehicles were caught in a traffic jam in the town located along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

The fire and emergency services personnel acted swiftly on reaching the scene by restricting the fire to one building before dousing the flames after several hours of intense firefighting operation, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022