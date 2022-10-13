Left Menu

Italy's Senate elects rightist speaker despite coalition revolt

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 13-10-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 17:05 IST
Italy's Senate elects rightist speaker despite coalition revolt
A senior member of the nationalist Brothers of Italy party was elected speaker of the upper house Senate on Thursday, despite a revolt within the right-wing coalition that won last month's general election.

Ignazio La Russa clinched the necessary majority in the Senate vote, even though many members of Silvio Berlusconi's conservative Forza Italia party boycotted the ballot to protest over the cabinet seats they have been offered in the forthcoming government.

