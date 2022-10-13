UP: Two minor sisters killed in wall collapse

Two children were killed when the wall of a kutcha house collapsed over them following torrential rains in a village here on Thursday, an official said.

The incident happened in Bhadeva village under Thaangaon police station area, said Sitapur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) R N Tiwari.

Five-year-old Shabia and three-year-old Mehak were playing near the wall that collapsed over them, he said. ''Two daughters of Farooq, a resident of village Bhadeva, were playing near the wall that collapsed over them. The locals removed the debris and pulled out the girls. They were declared dead by doctors.'' The bodies were sent for post mortem examination.

Action has been initiated to give financial assistance to the victim's family from the Natural Disaster Fund, the ADM said.

The financial assistance will be provided to the victim's family within 24 hours, he stressed.

