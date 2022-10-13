Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-10-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 17:13 IST
Russian-installed governor of Ukraine's Kherson urges residents to evacuate
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Russian-installed governor of Ukraine's Kherson region appealed to residents on Thursday to evacuate amid fighting between Russian and advancing Ukrainian forces.

In a video statement on the Telegram app, Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed head of the Kherson administration, also publicly asked for Moscow's help in transporting civilians into Russia.

Kherson is one of four Ukrainian regions that Russia formally incorporated into its territory this month, a move denounced by Kyiv and the West as an illegal annexation.

