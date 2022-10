Kremlin says Putin and Erdogan did not discuss Ukraine conflict - RIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan did not discuss ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine during a bilateral meeting on Thursday, the state-run RIA news agency reported, citing the Kremlin.

"The topic of a Russian-Ukrainian settlement was not discussed," RIA cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

