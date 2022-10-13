Left Menu

Navi Mumbai: Three teens held for stabbing, injuring minor boy, stealing his phone

Updated: 13-10-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 17:22 IST
Three teenage boys have been arrested for allegedly stabbing and injuring a minor at Airoli station in Navi Mumbai and snatching his mobile phone, a Thane railway police official said on Thursday.

The 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the abdomen at 3am on October 11 on platform number 1 of Airoli station by the three accused, after which teams were formed to nab them, Thane railway police senior inspector Pandhari Kande said.

''The three boys, in the 18-19 age group, were arrested from Rabale on Thursday. One accused is on the run. We are yet to recover the mobile phone,'' he said.

Incidentally, as per reports, the victim had to visit three police stations before Thane railway police registered a complaint.

