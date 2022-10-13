Inflation biggest threat to German economy, must be addressed - FinMin
Inflation is the biggest threat to Germany's economic growth and must be addressed, said German Finance Minister Christian Lindner in Washington on Thursday.
"Inflation is the biggest danger for our economic foundation, inflation can bring that foundation to erosion," warned Lindner on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund/ World Bank meeting.
