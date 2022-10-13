Germany's Lindner: Ukraine's 2022 financial needs are covered
Updated: 13-10-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 18:15 IST
Ukraine's financial needs for this year have been covered and there was enough time to mobilize resources for 2023, Germany's finance minister said at a news conference in Washington on Thursday.
To be able to provide the necessary financial help next year as well, it would be preferable to have a more systematic approach than donor conferences, Christian Lindner said on the sidelines of a meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
