Germany's Lindner: Ukraine's 2022 financial needs are covered

Ukraine's financial needs for this year have been covered and there was enough time to mobilize resources for 2023, Germany's finance minister said at a news conference in Washington on Thursday.

To be able to provide the necessary financial help next year as well, it would be preferable to have a more systematic approach than donor conferences, Christian Lindner said on the sidelines of a meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

