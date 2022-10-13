Accused in petrol bomb case detained under NSA
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-10-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 18:29 IST
Two accused who had hurled molotov cocktail near a BJP office here were detained under the National Security Act (NSA) on Thursday, police said The two were held in connection with the attack on September 22.
Both were lodged in the central prison here, and the detention order came today, said the police.
