Excise Policy: Delhi court extends businessman Abhishek Boinpally's CBI remand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 18:37 IST
A court here on Thursday extended by two days the custodial interrogation of Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally, arrested by the CBI in connection with an alleged scam in the now-withdrawn Delhi Excise Policy.

Special Judge MK Nagpal passed the order on an application moved by the CBI, after he was produced before the court.

The agency told the court the accused was required to be confronted with two other accused and several documents.

The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Boinpally, who lives in Hyderabad, on the allegation of lobbying during the formulations of the excise policy.

The CBI told the court Boinpally was arrested after it emerged in witness statements and on the perusal of bank accounts that he attended multiple meetings at Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad with other accused and liquor traders during the formulation of the policy to derive benefits out of the provisions being framed.

The CBI said he was also allegedly part of a conspiracy in pursuance of which he transferred money through hawala channels to co-accused Vijay Nair through other co-accused, Dinesh Arora, during November 2021-July 2022, prior to the implementation of the policy. The money transferred by the co-accused Sameer Mahendru of M/s Indospirits also finally landed in the account of Abhishek Boinpally and he has not been able to satisfactorily explain it, the agency said.

