Kwarteng says he will not pre-empt 31 Oct. statement-Channel 4

British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Thursday he would not pre-empt his planned statement on UK fiscal policy on Oct. 31, a Channel 4 News reporter said after speaking to him in Washington.

Kwarteng is in Washington for a meeting of the International Monetary Fund. British media has reported the government is considering changing parts of his mini-budget that sparked a market rout.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)