Maha: MLA, mob vandalises crop insurance firm office in Hingoli over farm woes

A group led by MLA Santosh Bangar of the Shiv Sena faction of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday allegedly vandalised the office of a crop insurance firm in Hingoli, though senior police officials said no complaint had been filed in this regard so far.

In a video that went viral on social media, the Kalamnuri legislator can be seen pushing a table in the insurance firm's office, located in Hingoli City police station limits, while several persons with him can be seen damaging items there.

''The insurance company did not go to farmers for a survey for crop insurance. Instead, it took signatures on blank forms. Action should be taken against this firm,'' Bangar alleged.

''I called the insurance firm to discuss the issues of farmers but no one from there turned up. So I went to their office. I have complained about the company to Collector Jitendra Papalkar,'' the MLA added.

When contacted, Additional Superintendent of Police Yashwant Kale said a police team visited the office of the firm after the incident took place in the afternoon.

''No one has come forward to file a complaint on this incident. If someone does so, we will take action,'' Kale said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)