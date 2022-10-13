France says Iranian drone sales to Russia would violate U.N. Security council resolution
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-10-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 19:20 IST
- Country:
- France
France's foreign ministry said on Thursday that any sale of Iranian drones to Russia would be a violation of the United Nations Security Council resolution that endorsed the 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and world powers.
The ministry added that it was coordinating with its EU partners on how to respond.
Three drones operated by Russian forces attacked the small town of Makariv, west of Ukraine's capital, early on Thursday, with officials saying that critical infrastructure facilities were struck by what they said were Iranian-made suicide drones.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine 'sham' referendum results point to Russia annexation
India's approach to Ukraine conflict will continue to be human-centric: UN envoy Kamboj
NSA Sullivan, Jaishankar discuss US-India strategic partnership, Ukraine war
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine 'sham' referendum results point to Russia annexation