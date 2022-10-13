Left Menu

International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction: Logo of Palghar DDMA launched

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 13-10-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 19:28 IST
The Warli painting-based logo of the Palghar district disaster management authority was launched on Thursday by collector Govind Bodke at a function here.

He lauded the disaster management cell for its exemplary service during natural calamities and other untoward incidents.

The logo, which is the brainchild of District Disaster Officer Vivekanand Kadam, was launched to coincide with the United Nations' International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, which has been celebrated since 1989.

As per the UN, the day celebrates how people and communities worldwide are reducing their exposure to disasters and raising awareness about the need to rein in risks they face.

