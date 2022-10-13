Left Menu

Canada imposes new Iran sanctions over human rights

Canada imposed new sanctions on Iran on Thursday in response to the government's human rights abuses and destabilizing actions, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 19:31 IST
Canada imposed new sanctions on Iran on Thursday in response to the government's human rights abuses and destabilizing actions, the foreign ministry said in a statement. The new sanctions list includes three entities and 17 people including longtime Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif, the ministry said.

"The actions of the Iranian regime speak for themselves – the world has watched for years as ithas pursued its agenda of violence, fear and propaganda," said Foreign Minister Melanie Joly. "Canada will continue to defend human rights and we will continue to stand in solidarity with the Iranian people, including women and youth, who are courageously demanding a future where their human rights will be fully respected."

