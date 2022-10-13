Left Menu

MP: Man held for abducting, raping friend's 8-year-old daughter in Barwani

A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly abducting and raping his friends 8-year-old daughter in Barwani district in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.The accused met the girl outside her school on Wednesday and said he would take her to her father, Sendhwa police station inspector Rajesh Yadav told PTI.He took the girl to a nearby fort and raped her.

PTI | Barwani | Updated: 13-10-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 19:36 IST
MP: Man held for abducting, raping friend's 8-year-old daughter in Barwani
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly abducting and raping his friend's 8-year-old daughter in Barwani district in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The accused met the girl outside her school on Wednesday and said he would take her to her father, Sendhwa police station inspector Rajesh Yadav told PTI.

''He took the girl to a nearby fort and raped her. After being alerted, a police team traced the girl, who narrated her ordeal to a woman official who counselled her. The accused was held from Mumbai-Agra road while he was trying to flee the area,'' he said.

He has been charged under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions.

Incidentally, people had protested on Wednesday against the abduction and rape and had demanded that the accused be held immediately.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022