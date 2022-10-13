MP: Man held for abducting, raping friend's 8-year-old daughter in Barwani
A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly abducting and raping his friends 8-year-old daughter in Barwani district in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.The accused met the girl outside her school on Wednesday and said he would take her to her father, Sendhwa police station inspector Rajesh Yadav told PTI.He took the girl to a nearby fort and raped her.
- Country:
- India
A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly abducting and raping his friend's 8-year-old daughter in Barwani district in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.
The accused met the girl outside her school on Wednesday and said he would take her to her father, Sendhwa police station inspector Rajesh Yadav told PTI.
''He took the girl to a nearby fort and raped her. After being alerted, a police team traced the girl, who narrated her ordeal to a woman official who counselled her. The accused was held from Mumbai-Agra road while he was trying to flee the area,'' he said.
He has been charged under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions.
Incidentally, people had protested on Wednesday against the abduction and rape and had demanded that the accused be held immediately.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Rajesh Yadav
- Madhya Pradesh
- Sexual Offences (POCSO
- Barwani
ALSO READ
General Atomics enters into strategic partner with Indian startup for next gen computer chips
Indian U-17 team registers 3-1 win over 10-man Oman in football friendly
Ideal Insights Labs - One Platform for All the Market Research Enters the Indian Market
3 Indian firms in pact with Canada's Canpotex for enhanced fertilizer availability
Dinkar Asthana appointed as Indian envoy to Senegal