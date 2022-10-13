Left Menu

Delhi: 3 teens drown in ditch

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 19:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three teenagers drowned in a ditch while taking bath in southeast Delhi's Pul Prahlad Pur area on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Risbah (16), Piyus (13) and Piyush (16), all residents of Khanpur here, they said.

Police said they received the information about the incident at 2.38 pm.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said, ''Our staff immediately rushed to the spot where they met 16-year-old boy named lucky, resident of Khanpur, who told that he along with his seven other friends had come to take bath in rain waterlogged in an open ground.'' When they were busy taking bath, three of his friend Piyus, Piyush and Risabh fell into a ditch and after struggling for some time, they disappeared into the water, he said.

Police said its staff launched a search for the drowned children. After an intensive search of about 30 minutes, all three teenagers were fished out of the water and sent to the hospital in a CAT ambulance.

''All the three children were declared brought dead on arrival at the hospital. The bodies have been shifted to AIIMS mortuary for post-mortem and will be handed over to their families members after the procedure,'' the senior officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

