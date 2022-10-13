Bengal to allow only green crackers during Kali Puja: minister

The West Bengal environment department will allow only green fireworks during the Kali Puja as directed by Calcutta High Court and will follow the recommendations of two central bodies on the issue, minister Manas Bhunia said on Thursday.

The comments came two days after the court directed that no fireworks, other than green crackers bearing QR codes, would be imported and sold in the state during the festival.

The environment minister said the court had directed that the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (Neeri) and Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (Peso) would assist in the drive to allow sale and bursting of green fireworks only.

Their experts will be assisting in allowing the green fireworks that will be imported from Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu as there is no green fireworks maker in the state, Bhunia said.

An environment official said none of the 14 listed fireworks manufacturers in Bengal have applied yet for the licence to make green crackers despite being notified by the department shortly after the high court passed the order.

''We'll strictly go by the recommendations of the two central agencies, which are the highest consultants and have efficacy,'' Bhunia said.

The minister added that the administration would follow the benchmark of the two agencies, which had stipulated that the sound level generated by green fireworks could exceed more than 90 decibels.

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) generally follows 90 decibels as the limit for seizing illegal fireworks.

''The HC did not specify about the sound issue,'' he said, adding that the department would abide by the court directive to use only green fireworks certified by the Neeri and Peso.

The department and the WBPCB will also ensure full compliance with the court's directive to inspect the fireworks markets and seize the banned crackers that can be sold there.

Principal environment secretary Roshni Sen said the department was aiming at ''reduced emission and also reduced sound''.

She said the Supreme Court order for an 8-10 pm window for bursting fireworks will be in force during the festival. Police and the administration will be monitoring the situation with the help of the Kali Puja committees.

WBPCB chairperson Kalyan Rudra said Rs 500 would be awarded to every informer for each input regarding production and sale of illegal fireworks.

The information can be given either through the Paribesh App or by dialling toll-free number 18003453390. ''But any unverified information will lead to the caller being blocked by the department,'' Sen said.

