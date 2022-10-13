3 of family die after being hit by rods in clash in Rajasthan village

Three people were killed and two injured in a group clash in a village in Bharatpur district on Thursday. Inspector General Bharatpur Gaurav Srivastava said that a man and his two sons died in the clash in Pathena village between two groups over an old enmity.

He said that the two who died were hit in the head with iron rods. The nature of the wound in the third is not immediately known. “The clash had broken out between two groups of same caste over an old issue. A man and his two sons died while his third son was injured. One man from the rival side is injured,” he said. According to preliminary information, the man and his two sons opened fire at the rival side, which used rods on them killing three people. One of the injured from the other side sustained a bullet injury in the neck.

SP Shyam Singh said that additional forces have been deployed in the Bhusawar area where the village lies.

