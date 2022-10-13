Left Menu

JJMP ultra arrested in Palamu

A member of banned Maoist outfit Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad JJMP has been arrested in Jharkhands Palamu district on Thursday, police said. Hussainabad police station in-charge Jagarnath Dhan said that Paswan was wanted in over half a dozen cases.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 13-10-2022 20:21 IST
A member of banned Maoist outfit Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) has been arrested in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Thursday, police said. The ultra, Ravindra Paswan was arrested near Panchba village in the district following a tip off around 200 km from capital Ranchi, police said. Hussainabad police station in-charge Jagarnath Dhan said that Paswan was wanted in over half a dozen cases. He was involved in extortion in Hussainbad and Haidernagar police station areas.

