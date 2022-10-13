Maha: Tempo carrying labourers overturns in Latur, 11 injured

At least 11 labourers were injured after a tempo turned turtle in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Thursday.

The victims were returning from Nagarsoga to Ausa after harvesting coriander when the incident took place on Wednesday night.

The driver of the tempo was trying to avoid hitting a two-wheeler when he lost control of the vehicle, a police official said.

The injured were taken to a rural hospital in Ausa and six of them whose condition was critical were later shifted to Latur.

