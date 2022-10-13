Maha: Tempo carrying labourers overturns in Latur, 11 injured
PTI | Latur | Updated: 13-10-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 20:36 IST
- Country:
- India
At least 11 labourers were injured after a tempo turned turtle in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Thursday.
The victims were returning from Nagarsoga to Ausa after harvesting coriander when the incident took place on Wednesday night.
The driver of the tempo was trying to avoid hitting a two-wheeler when he lost control of the vehicle, a police official said.
The injured were taken to a rural hospital in Ausa and six of them whose condition was critical were later shifted to Latur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Latur
- Nagarsoga
- Ausa
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: 3 dead, 8 injured after massive fire breaks out at factory in Palghar
Three workers killed and eight hurt in hydrogen gas cylinder explosion in industrial unit at Vasai in Maharashtra: officials.
Maharashtra: BJP leaders Kirit Somaiya, Nitesh Rane thank PM Modi for imposing ban on PFI
PFI planned to push its members to commit hate crimes, targeted killings: Maharashtra ATS
Maharashtra: Big relaxation to transgender community for proof for new ration cards