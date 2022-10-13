Russian border regions say Ukraine shelled buildings, disrupted power supply

(Adds detail) Oct 13 (Reuters) -

Authorities in two Russian regions near the Ukrainian border said on Thursday they had been shelled by Ukraine, damaging buildings and disrupting electricity supplies. The governor of Belgorod region said a school had been damaged in a village close to the border and that an apartment had been struck in Belgorod city.

Video seen by Reuters showed rubble next to what appeared to be an apartment building with a large rupture near its roof. An electricity substation in the Kursk region was damaged by a shell, knocking out power to two settlements, the region's governor said.

Reuters was not able to independently verify that report. Authorities said there was no information about casualties or injuries. Russian investigators said they have opened a criminal case into the shelling of the region and blamed the Ukrainian military. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Russia's border regions have reported sporadic attacks since the invasion of Ukraine in February, including on targets such as fuel and ammunition stores. Ukraine has not admitted responsibility, but an official has described previous incidents as "karma" for Moscow's war actions.

