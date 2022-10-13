Left Menu

MCD 'beldar' held taking Rs 50,000 bribe in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 20:47 IST
The Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch arrested a 52-year-old ‘beldar’ working in the maintenance department of MCD for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh to allow some construction work in Sainik Farm area, officials said on Thursday.

Mahavir Singh, a resident of Sangam Vihar, works as a beldar in the maintenance department of MCD, Central Zone, Lajpat Nagar, they said.

According to officials, the matter came to light when a 62-year-old Delhi resident approached the ACB saying an MCD beldar, Mahavir Singh, asked from him Rs 1.5 lakh in bribe to allow him to carry out renovation work in Sainik Farm.

''Due to his continuous harassment and compulsion, the complainant was subjected to pay Rs 50,000 to the alleged Beldar. Thereafter, Mahavir Singh again approached the complainant and threatened him to pay an additional bribe amount of Rs 50,000, thereby leading the complainant to approach the Anti-Corruption Branch,'' said Madhur Verma, Additional Commissioner of Police (Head of Anti-Corruption Branch).

Taking note of the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught Mahavir Singh accepting Rs 50,000 in bribe near Bandh Road, Sangam Vihar, the officer said.

A case was registered and Singh was arrested, police said, adding the matter is being further investigated to look for other people who may be involved in it.

