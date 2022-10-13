UK PM Truss and finance minister working closely ahead of fiscal statement - spokeswoman

British Prime Minister Liz Truss and Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng are working closely ahead of a fiscal statement at the end of the month on supporting growth, Truss's spokeswoman said on Thursday, repeating there had been no reversal in current tax plans.

"Work is ongoing between the chancellor and the prime minister as you'd expect ahead of the medium term fiscal plan ... we're working closely with the Treasury," the spokeswoman said. Asked to confirm there was no U-turn coming, the spokeswoman said "Yes, the position hasn't changed" and pointed to Kwarteng's words earlier on Thursday that he was focused on growth.

