Left Menu

UK PM Truss and finance minister working closely ahead of fiscal statement - spokeswoman

British Prime Minister Liz Truss and Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng are working closely ahead of a fiscal statement at the end of the month on supporting growth, Truss's spokeswoman said on Thursday, repeating there had been no reversal in current tax plans. "Work is ongoing between the chancellor and the prime minister as you'd expect ahead of the medium term fiscal plan ...

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-10-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 20:52 IST
UK PM Truss and finance minister working closely ahead of fiscal statement - spokeswoman
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Liz Truss and Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng are working closely ahead of a fiscal statement at the end of the month on supporting growth, Truss's spokeswoman said on Thursday, repeating there had been no reversal in current tax plans.

"Work is ongoing between the chancellor and the prime minister as you'd expect ahead of the medium term fiscal plan ... we're working closely with the Treasury," the spokeswoman said. Asked to confirm there was no U-turn coming, the spokeswoman said "Yes, the position hasn't changed" and pointed to Kwarteng's words earlier on Thursday that he was focused on growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022