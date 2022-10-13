Left Menu

Two Thane cops injured after patrol vehicle hits tempo

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-10-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 20:56 IST
Two Thane cops injured after patrol vehicle hits tempo
Two police personnel sustained minor injuries after their patrolling vehicle rammed into a stationary temp in Titwala in Thane district in the early hours of Thursday, an official said.

The injured include a woman, Kalyan Taluka police station inspector Jitendra Thakur said.

