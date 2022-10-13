Man held for raping minor in Rajasthan's Kota

A man has been arrested here for allegedly kidnapping and raping a six-year-old girl, police said on Thursday.

According to the minor's parents, an unidentified person entered their house around 4 am on Wednesday and took away the girl who was sleeping, Ranpur police station SHO Balbir Singh said.

The accused took the minor to an isolated place and raped her. However, he fled from there after hearing some footsteps, Singh said.

When the girl returned home, her parents assumed that she had gone out to attend to the nature's call. Later, they noticed stains of blood on her lower body and approached police, the officer added.

Police lodged a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act and sent the minor for a medical examination. While the medical examination confirmed rape, penetration was not successful, the SHO said. The accused, identified as Shahid, alias Bidi (30), was produced before a court, which sent him to a two-police custody. The victim is currently under observation in a hospital.

According to police, the accused is a drug addict. PTI COR RDK

