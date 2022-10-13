Verify qualifications of 254 Asst Professors appointed by Pachaiyappa's Trust: HC

The Madras High Court has directed the Director of Collegiate Education to verify the educational qualifications of the 254 Assistant Professors appointed in 2013, 2014 and 2015 in the colleges being run by the Pachaiyappa's Trust.

Justice S M Subramaniam gave the direction while passing interim orders on two writ petitions from the aggrieved unsuccessful candidates, on October 11.

''When large-scale allegations regarding the selections are made or such selections are tainted with the allegations of corruption or malafides, it is to be tested with reference to the facts and circumstances. Such large scale allegations resulting in unconstitutionality cannot be brushed aside merely on the ground that the petitioners are unsuccessful candidates. In respect of the largescale malpractices, corrupt activities or irregularities or illegalities if raised in any writ petition, then the issues are to be considered in the larger perspective and with reference to the constitutional mandates and the obligations to be performed by the competent authorities in the matter of appointment to the public posts, who are paid from public funds,'' the judge observed.

Observing that there cannot be any compromise on the issue of qualification, the judge directed the Collegiate Education Director to issue notices to all the 254 candidates by fixing the date and time, asking them to submit their original educational qualifications and other relevant certificates and conduct verification and ascertain their eligibility to hold the posts.

The Director shall constitute the required number of teams of qualified officials for conducting certificate verification for 254 appointed candidates and complete the same by conducting thorough verification regarding the educational and other qualifications and submit a report to the court by November 14.

The management of the Pachaiyappa's Trust shall furnish the materials collected by the erstwhile Administrator regarding the irregularities and illegalities in the process of selection and other relevant documents pertaining to the appointments and handover the same to the Director for conducting an appropriate enquiry and to ascertain the eligibility of the appointed candidates to the post of Assistant Professor in accordance with the Act and Rules, the judge added.

