No review of once approved organ transplant: HC

Once the authorisation committee for organ transplant gives its permission to transplant an organ from the donor to the recipient, there need not be reviewed following any complaint, the Madras High Court has been informed.

The Special Government Pleader (SGP) attached to the High Court made this submission on October 11 when a writ petition from Naresh Kumar Sagar, praying for a direction to a private hospital here to implement the approval granted by the committee on September 16 this year in respect of liver transplantation to one Jasbir Singh and perform the organ transplantation, came up for further hearing.

According to Sagar, whose wife is a close relative of Singh, he had given his consent to donate his liver to Singh, who was in dire need of the same, to the hospital, which forwarded the same to the Committee. The committee granted its approval on September 16. However, following a complaint dated September 29 from Sagar's brother alleging that the hospital was wooing the donors and doing the organ transplants for `extraneous considerations', the hospital stopped the process and forwarded the complaint to the committee.

So, Sagar moved the High Court with the present petition for a direction to the hospital to implement the approval granted by the committee on September 16.

When the matter came up on October 11, the SGP, on instructions, informed the judge that once the authorisation committee gives its approval, there was no further order or nod or approval from it based on any complaint from a third party.

The petitioner, being the donor, is still willing to donate the organ to the patient, this court feels that there can be no further impediment for the hospital to proceed with the surgery as they desire depending upon the medical need and circumstances, the judge said and directed the hospital to proceed with the surgery. The complaint may not stand in the way of proceeding further in the matter, the judge added.

