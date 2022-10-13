UP: Furious over daughter's disobedience, man kills wife
- Country:
- India
A 35-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband over a petty issue in Masuri town here, police said on Thursday.
The accused, identified as Shadab, has been arrested, they said.
On Wednesday night, Shadab asked his five-year-old daughter Saba to bring a bedsheet, which she did not as she was busy playing, Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Iraj Raja said. Furious over Saba’s disobedience, Shadab thrashed his wife, Shababna alias Shabbow, and when she resisted, he stabbed her multiple times with a knife, he said.
The woman was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed during treatment, he said.
An FIR has been lodged against the accused by the woman’s father Ali Hasan, he said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
