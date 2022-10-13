Important heard by Delhi High Court on Thursday

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 21:32 IST
Important heard by the Delhi High Court on Thursday, October 13: * HC bench recused itself from hearing a petition by a retired district court judge for initiating contempt proceedings against a lawyer who allegedly interfered with the administration of justice after being convicted of assaulting a former judicial officer who was also an advocate at the time of the incident.

* HC granted interim protection from arrest to the trustees of non-profit organisation Hemkunt Foundation in connection with a Delhi Police case alleging misuse of public donations for Covid relief.

* HC refused to entertain a plea of former chairman of Popular Front of India E Abubacker, arrested by the NIA during a massive crackdown on the recently banned organisation, seeking bail on medical grounds.

* HC sought the Centre's stand on Zee Media's challenge to a Ministry of Information and Broadcasting order withdrawing the permission granted to the media house for uplinking its TV channels in Ku Band on GSAT-15 Satellite, an arrangement that allegedly gave it an unfair advantage over competitors.

