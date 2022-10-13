Left Menu

Gujarat: Girl starved, tortured as her father thought she was `possessed'; dies after 7-day-ordeal

A 14-year-old girl died in Gujarats Gir Somnath district as her father and his brother starved her and subjected her to torture as they thought she had been possessed, police said on Thursday.The horrific incident took place at Dhava village of Talala taluka, district Superintendent of Police Manoharsinh Jadeja told reporters.The girl, identified as Dhairya Akbari, was kept at her father Bhavesh Akbaris farm from October 1 to 7, he said.

PTI | Girsomnath | Updated: 13-10-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 22:03 IST
Gujarat: Girl starved, tortured as her father thought she was `possessed'; dies after 7-day-ordeal
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old girl died in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district as her father and his brother starved her and subjected her to torture as they thought she had been `possessed', police said on Thursday.

The horrific incident took place at Dhava village of Talala taluka, district Superintendent of Police Manoharsinh Jadeja told reporters.

The girl, identified as Dhairya Akbari, was kept at her father Bhavesh Akbari's farm from October 1 to 7, he said. ''Bhavesh Akbari and his elder brother Dilip tortured the girl as they thought she had been possessed. She was not given food for seven days,'' the SP added.

Akbari, who lives in Surat, sent Dhairya to Dhava village three months ago after he thought that some `evil spirits' had possessed her, affecting her behaviour.

On October 1, she was taken to the farm where was subjected to torture, starvation and black magic rituals, as per the First Information Report. The girl died on October 7.

Akbari and his brother then cremated her. Her maternal approached police after he became suspicious about her disappearance, which blew the lid off the crime. Both the brothers were arrested, the police official said. So far the investigators have not found the involvement of any `tantrik' at the scene of the crime, but they would probe on whose advice the accused inflicted this inhuman ordeal on the girl, the SP said.

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022