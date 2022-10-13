Left Menu

J-K: SIA files chargesheet against journalist, PhD scholar in "narrative terrorism" case

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-10-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 22:04 IST
J-K: SIA files chargesheet against journalist, PhD scholar in "narrative terrorism" case
  • Country:
  • India

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday filed a chargesheet against a digital magazine editor and a PhD scholar in a ''narrative terrorism'' case here.

Accused Peerzaada Fahad Shah, editor of monthly online magazine 'Kashmirwalla' and a resident of Srinagar, and Aala Fazili of Budgam have been booked under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the SIA said in a statement here.

While Shah was arrested on February 5 for ''glorifying terrorism, spreading fake news, and inciting the public against law and order'', Fazili, a PhD scholar at the University of Kashmir, was arrested on April 17 for his ''highly provocative and seditious'' article in the online magazine.

''The case relates to narrative terrorism wherein as part of a criminal conspiracy to spread terrorism and create a false narrative, accused Fazili, by his highly provocative and seditious write-up, intended to create unrest, and aid and abet the gullible youth to take the path of violence,'' the SIA said in the statement.

It said the article was found to be ''against national integration and supported the claim of secession of a part of the country's territory, challenged sovereignty and territorial integrity, glorified violence, and advocated and abetted commission of terrorist acts''.

The SIA alleged that Shah intentionally conspired with Fazili and published the article, and this led to an increase in terrorism and unlawful activities across Jammu and Kashmir.

Calling the duo ''contaminated and compromised media persons'', the SIA said their end objective was to ''create, sustain, and spread disaffection, hatred and enmity against the Indian State''.

''Their interim objective was to preserve Pakistani influence by manipulating and playing with facts, subtly or brazenly, by putting information without context or out of context or selective reporting or selective exaggeration or underplaying or muting others and by craftily and cunningly invoking the legal rights to press freedom and political dissent guaranteed by the very Indian State which they wanted to undermine,'' the statement read.

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022