Haryana cops nab 3 for sodomising, murdering U'khand youth visiting friends in Jind

PTI | Jind | Updated: 13-10-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 22:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Days after the body of a man from Uttarakhand was found near an overbridge in Jind, police here said the 22-year-old was allegedly sodomised and robbed of his belongings before being brutally killed by three men who were nabbed on Thursday. Police said the three accused -- Naveen, a resident of Ramkali village; Monu from Bihar; and Mohammad Naseem -- spotted Pawan waiting for a bus late on October 2, and took him with them on the pretext of helping him find a budget accommodation for the night.

They accosted Pawan, a resident of Almora in Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand who had come to Jind on October 1 to meet his friends, to a secluded place and allegedly tried to rape him. When he resisted, the three then allegedly gagged him with a 'gamchha' (piece of cloth) and sodomised him, according to the Haryana Police's Crime Intelligence Agency (CIA) staff in-charge Anoop Singh.

During initial interrogation, the three told the police they killed the man to avoid being caught, and fled with his phone, cash and other belongings, Singh said.

Pawan's body was found in fields near the Biroli village overbridge on October 3 with his head injured, mouth gagged and a wooden stick inserted in his private part. Singh said the police produced the three accused before a court here which granted their custody.

A murder case was filed at the Sadar police station against unknown people on the complaint of Devendra, a resident of Bishanpura village.

The police have now added sections relating to kidnapping, sodomy and robbery against the three.

Singh also said the accused were all drunk when they approached Pawan near the new bus stand. He said Naveen drives an auto, while Mohd Naseem sells eggs near the Rohtak Road Nakka and Monu is a daily wage worker.

