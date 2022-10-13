Left Menu

Seoul says scrambles fighters as North Korean planes fly close to border

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 13-10-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 22:13 IST
  • South Korea

South Korea scrambled fighter jets after a group of about 10 North Korean military aircraft flew close to the border dividing the two Koreas, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, amid heightened tensions over repeated North Korean missiles tests.

A JCS statement said the incident happened late on Thursday and early Friday Korean time.

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

