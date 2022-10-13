Left Menu

Bogtui killings: CBI arrests absconder

The CBI has arrested one of the two absconding persons for their alleged involvement in the carnage at Bogtui village in West Bengals Birbhum district in March, an officer said on Thursday. He was produced before a Rampurhat court and he was sent for five days of police remand, the officer added.Earlier, the CBI had arrested nine persons for their involvement in the massacre.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-10-2022 22:16 IST
The CBI has arrested one of the two absconding persons for their alleged involvement in the carnage at Bogtui village in West Bengal's Birbhum district in March, an officer said on Thursday. The suspect and another person had bought fuel from a nearby petrol pump on the night of March 21. It was used for burning the houses at Bogtui, he said.

Ten people had succumbed to burn injuries after their houses in Bogtui were allegedly firebombed by assailants after the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh.

The suspect, who was absconding since the incident, was arrested on Wednesday. He was produced before a Rampurhat court and he was sent for five days of police remand, the officer added.

Earlier, the CBI had arrested nine persons for their involvement in the massacre. The CBI had registered a case on March 25 against 22 accused in compliance with an order of the Calcutta High Court.

