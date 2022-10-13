Left Menu

Punjab: 90,248 pension beneficiaries found dead

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-10-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 22:18 IST
Punjab: 90,248 pension beneficiaries found dead
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 90,248 pension beneficiaries were found dead in a survey conducted by the Punjab government.

''On the orders of Minister for Social Security Dr Baljit Kaur, the department conducted verification of pensioners drawing various kind of pensions from the state exchequer. Among those verified, 90,248 pensioners were found dead,'' a state government statement said.

District-level officers have been directed to deposit the amount which is not distributed yet into government treasury by October 21, the statement quoting Dr Baljit Kaur said.

The department give pensions to the elderly, widows, dependent children and the disabled.

Kaur said on August 4, she held a meeting with the officials of the department after which the verification was conducted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022