N. Korea flies warplanes near border after missile launches

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 13-10-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 22:29 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea says North Korea has flown warplanes near the rivals' border, prompting South Korea to scramble fighter jets.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the North Korean planes flew as close as 12 kilometers (7 miles) north of the inter-Korean border between late Thursday and early Friday.

It's a highly unusual incident, and it comes amid heightened tensions between the rivals over North Korea's barrage of missile tests in recent days.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said it responded by scrambling F-35 jets and other warplanes. There were no reports of clashes between the rivals.

