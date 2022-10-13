Left Menu

N Korea fires missile after flying warplanes near border

South Koreas Joint Chiefs of Staff also said North Korea had flown warplanes near the rivals border late Thursday and early Friday, prompting South Korea to scramble fighter jets.There have been no reports of clashes between the two Koreas.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 13-10-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 22:41 IST
  • South Korea

South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made early Friday but gave no further details.

It's the latest in a spate of missile launches by North Korea in recent days. On Thursday, North Korea said it had tested long-range cruise missiles a day earlier. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff also said North Korea had flown warplanes near the rivals' border late Thursday and early Friday, prompting South Korea to scramble fighter jets.

There have been no reports of clashes between the two Koreas.

