North Korea says it took 'strong military countermeasures' after S.Korea artillery fire - KCNA
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 13-10-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 22:50 IST
North Korea said on Friday it took "strong military countermeasures" after South Korea staged artillery fire, state news agency KCNA said, citing an army spokesperson.
The statement came minutes after the South Korean military reported that the North had fired a ballistic missile into the sea.
