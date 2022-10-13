Two judges at Nigeria court drop terrorism charges against separatist leader Kanu
Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 13-10-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 22:52 IST
- Country:
- Nigeria
Two judges at Nigeria's Court of Appeals on Thursday dropped terrorism charges against separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu's that had been brought against him by the government.
The last of the three judges at the court was still reading their ruling.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nigeria
- Court of Appeals
Advertisement