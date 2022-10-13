Left Menu

Two judges at Nigeria court drop terrorism charges against separatist leader Kanu

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 13-10-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 22:52 IST
  • Nigeria

Two judges at Nigeria's Court of Appeals on Thursday dropped terrorism charges against separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu's that had been brought against him by the government.

The last of the three judges at the court was still reading their ruling.

