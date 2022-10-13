Left Menu

Lebanon president says negotiations on maritime border with israel came to 'positive end'

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 13-10-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 22:59 IST
Lebanon president says negotiations on maritime border with israel came to 'positive end'
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun announced on Thursday his country's acceptance of the U.S.-brokered maritime border deal with Israel, saying talks had come to "a positive end."

Aoun said the deal represented an "historic achievement" in which Lebanon regained 860 square km of disputed maritime territory but insisted it did not pave the way to normalization of relations with Israel.

