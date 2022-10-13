Brazil's Bolsonaro trails former President Lula ahead of runoff vote-poll

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is still lagging behind rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ahead of the runoff vote set for the end of the month, according to a poll by Genial/Quaest published on Thursday. Former President Lula currently has 49% voter support, up 1 percentage point from last week's survey, while Bolsonaro was flat at 41%, according to the latest poll.

Pollsters were widely criticized after the first-round vote for significantly underestimating support for Bolsonaro. The survey by pollster Genial/Quaest interviewed 2,000 people between Oct. 10 and 12 and has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)