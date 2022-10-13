Left Menu

Four held in Kolkata with fake currency notes, firearms

Four people were arrested from north Kolkatas Sithee area following the seizure of semi-finished country-made firearms along with high-quality fake Indian currency notes FICN with a face value of Rs 50,000 from their possession, police said on Thursday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-10-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 23:05 IST
Four people were arrested from north Kolkata’s Sithee area following the seizure of semi-finished country-made firearms along with high-quality fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 50,000 from their possession, police said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, a Special Task Force (STF) unit of Kolkata Police apprehended the four in Sithee More area and seized from their possession one improvised carbine with a dual magazine, 10 pieces of semi-finished pistol body and the FICN on Wednesday night, he added. ''They are part of a notorious gang from Munger (in Bihar). We have arrested them and questioned them to find out to whom they were planning to hand over these materials,'' the police officer said. When produced before a local court, the four were sent to 14 days of police custody.

