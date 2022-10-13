Left Menu

U.S. envoy hopes Total, ENI will prepare for gas exploration in Lebanese waters 'within weeks'

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 13-10-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 23:23 IST
U.S. envoy hopes Total, ENI will prepare for gas exploration in Lebanese waters 'within weeks'
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The U.S. envoy who negotiated a maritime border agreement between longtime foes Israel and Lebanon said he hoped a consortium of companies could begin work in Lebanese waters "within weeks."

Amos Hochstein said he hoped TotalEnergies SE and ENI SpA could begin gas exploration in Lebanese maritime blocs within that time frame. The original consortium that won rights to explore there also included Russia's Novatek , but it pulled out last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022