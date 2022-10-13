Man arrested for killing his 25-day-old son in J-K’s Rajouri

A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly murdering his 25-day-old son in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The accused, Mohd Suleiman, had allegedly thrown his son into a gorge in his Sagote-Argi village on Wednesday evening, causing his instant death, a police official said.

He said police registered a murder case against the accused who was finally arrested on Thursday evening.

“The questioning of the accused is going on,” the official said. However, he said preliminary investigations suggest that the accused was planning to marry for the second time and was not happy with the birth of the child.

