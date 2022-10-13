Left Menu

Man arrested for killing his 25-day-old son in J-K’s Rajouri

PTI | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 13-10-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 23:25 IST
Man arrested for killing his 25-day-old son in J-K’s Rajouri
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly murdering his 25-day-old son in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The accused, Mohd Suleiman, had allegedly thrown his son into a gorge in his Sagote-Argi village on Wednesday evening, causing his instant death, a police official said.

He said police registered a murder case against the accused who was finally arrested on Thursday evening.

“The questioning of the accused is going on,” the official said. However, he said preliminary investigations suggest that the accused was planning to marry for the second time and was not happy with the birth of the child.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022