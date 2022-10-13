Jan. 6 panel to vote on whether to subpoena Trump -NBC News

The congressional panel investigating Donald Trump's supporters' Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol plans to vote on Thursday on whether to subpoena the former president, NBC News reported, citing sources familiar with the committee's plans.

The vote is planned for during the panel's hearing, which began earlier on Thursday, NBC reporters said in a post on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)