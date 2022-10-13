Jan. 6 panel to vote on whether to subpoena Trump -NBC News
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 23:43 IST
- Country:
- United States
The congressional panel investigating Donald Trump's supporters' Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol plans to vote on Thursday on whether to subpoena the former president, NBC News reported, citing sources familiar with the committee's plans.
The vote is planned for during the panel's hearing, which began earlier on Thursday, NBC reporters said in a post on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- the committee's
- U.S.
- Donald Trump's
- NBC News
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. NHC says Ian now a Category 3 hurricane
Airlines cancel 2,000 U.S. flights for Thursday
U.S. says it has agreed Pacific Islands partnership, offering 'big dollar' aid
U.S. VP Harris says she is in South Korea to reinforce strength of alliance
U.S. says it has agreed Pacific Islands partnership, offering 'big dollar' aid